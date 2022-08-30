First video of Ukrainian MiG-29 shooting HARM missiles surfaces

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force has shared combat footage of a MiG-29 pilot shooting various types of missiles at Russian targets, including HARM (High-speed Anti-Radar Missile).

The Pentagon earlier said that these missiles were specially fitted for Ukrainian jets; this is the 1st video of them in action. The US confirmed on 8 August that HARM missiles were supplied to Ukraine. Ukraine has been using them to destroy Russian anti-aircraft and radar systems.

