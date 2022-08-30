First video of Ukrainian MiG-29 shooting HARM missiles surfaces

Ukraine’s Air Force has shared combat footage of a MiG-29 pilot shooting various types of missiles at Russian targets, including HARM (High-speed Anti-Radar Missile).

1st video of Ukrainian MiG-29 shooting 🇺🇸 HARM anti-radar missiles in action



The Pentagon earlier said that these missiles designed for Westen jets were specially fitted for Ukrainian jets. The US confirmed on 8 Aug that HARM supplied to 🇺🇦

📽️🇺🇦 Air Force

