According to the National Police, 36 Ukrainians were injured by Russian missile strikes on Wednesday, and six civilians were killed.
This data applies only to missile strikes by Russia this midday.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Six civilians killed, 36 more injured in Russian massive missile attack this midday
According to the National Police, 36 Ukrainians were injured by Russian missile strikes on Wednesday, and six civilians were killed.
This data applies only to missile strikes by Russia this midday.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine