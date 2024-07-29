Eng
ISW: Ukrainian and Russian forces make small gains in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian officials estimate 90,000 Russian personnel are present across various operational directions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the latest ISW report.
byMaria Tril
29/07/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian soldier 2024
A Ukrainian soldier on the frontline. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
ISW: Ukrainian and Russian forces make small gains in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 29 July that both Russian and Ukrainian forces have made small advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of 25 July, amid continued positional fighting. According to the ISW, geolocated footage from 24 July shows Ukrainian forces making a marginal advance northeast of Robotyne, while Russian forces pushed slightly south of Mala Tokmachka.

According to the ISW,  Russian forces have been conducting ground attacks near several locations, including Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Yurkivka, Novoandriivka, and Shcherbaky on July 24 and 25. However, the institute emphasizes that it has not been able to confirm claims made by a Russian military blogger regarding further Russian advances south of Mala Tokmachka.

Captain Dmytro Lykhovyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces, provided insight into Russian troop numbers in the region. “Russian forces have accumulated 90,000 personnel total between different operational directions and throughout the entire operational depth of Russian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast,” Lykhovyi stated on 24 July. He added that Ukrainian forces have not observed the formation of a Russian offensive group in the area.

The ISW report also mentions the presence of specific Russian units in the region. “Elements of the Russian 7th Airborne (VDV) Division are reportedly fighting southwest of Novopokrovka, and elements of the Russian 1429th and 1430th motorized rifle regiments are reportedly operating near Robotyne,” the institute notes.

In the Siversk direction, Russian forces continued offensive operations on 25 July, though the ISW reports no confirmed changes to the frontline. Russian military bloggers have claimed advances north of Rozdolivka towards Pereizne, but these claims remain unverified by the ISW.

The report details ongoing Russian offensive operations around Siversk, including near Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, and Mykolaivka. The ISW also notes the reported presence of elements of the Russian 7th Motorized Rifle Brigade near Hryhorivka, northeast of Siversk.

