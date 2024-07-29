Eng
US moves tanks and infantry fighting vehicles from Germany to base in Poland

Residents of western Poland are witnessing an increase in US military vehicle traffic as the Army relocates equipment from German bases to new facilities in Powidz.
29/07/2024
Tanks of Ukraine's Armed Forces
Tanks of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff via Facebook.
The United States military is relocating armored vehicles from Germany to a base near Poznań, Poland, as part of efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, reports Radio Zet.

Residents of the Lubuskie and Greater Poland voivodeships have observed increasing tanks and combat vehicles on local roads. However, regional authorities assure that “this transport is not caused by any current events,” according to the report.

The movement is part of a planned operation to relocate US Army military equipment. The US Army is currently moving equipment and vehicles from military bases in Germany to warehouses in Powidz.

Previously stored at a military warehouse in Mannheim, the transferred equipment will significantly bolster the US presence in Poland.

“87 tanks, over 150 infantry fighting vehicles, and 18 self-propelled howitzers will be stationed at the American base in Powidz,” the report states.

This relocation is part of the US armed forces’ effort to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank. The Powidz base’s strategic importance is highlighted by its proximity to an airport, “which makes it possible to instantly transfer equipment by air along with ammunition if necessary,” according to the report.

The Gniezno County Office provided insight into the coordination efforts, stating, “The movement of columns between the American military and Polish regional authorities in this area is coordinated by the Movement Coordination Center of the Polish Army.”

The report adds that the equipment transfer is expected to continue until the end of September.

This development follows the recent completion of a base in Świętoszów, Poland, designed to accommodate over 1,000 US Army personnel.

The report concludes by reminding readers that in February 2022, just before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the main forces of the US contingent arrived in Poland to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.

