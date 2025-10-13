Third strike in two weeks: Ukrainian drones hit Feodosiia oil terminal again

Ukrainian unmanned aircraft targeted Russian-controlled infrastructure in occupied Crimea during the night of 12-13 October, according to sources within Ukraine's Security Service.

The primary target reportedly was the Feodosiia Marine Oil Terminal, where drones struck at least five fuel reservoirs, igniting a large-scale fire at the facility, the sources reported.

According to the sourses, "at least three objects" were targeted. In addition to the oil terminal, strikes hit the 220 kV "Kafa" substation in Feodosiia and the 330 kV "Simferopol" substation.

Ukraine's long-range drone strikes focus on Russian military airbases, manufacturing facilities, oil refineries, and energy infrastructure. According to military analysts, these operations aim to disrupt Russia's fuel supplies and inflict economic pressure.

Attacks on oil refineries have hit approximately 38-40% of Russia's refining capacity, damaging production of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, which has led to shortages and price increases within Russia.

Damage Assessment

At the Feodosiia Marine Oil Terminal, drones achieved direct hits on multiple fuel reservoirs, with a large-scale fire developing at the site, according to sources. The facility had previously sustained damage in earlier attacks: a strike on 29 September and another on 6 October. The terminal originally held 34 fuel reservoirs; prior to the latest attack, only 22 remained intact, reports indicate.

At the "Kafa" substation, power transformers, the closed distribution equipment, dispatch center, and protective automation systems sustained damage. "Voltage fluctuations began occurring," according to the sources. The 330 kV "Simferopol" substation experienced a series of explosions, reports state.

The strike disrupted civilian services in Feodosiia. Public transportation routes were altered following the attack on the oil terminal, according to the occupation-controlled "Krymskaya Gazeta." Train service experienced delays: the train №007А "Saint Petersburg–Sevastopol" was delayed by two hours and thirty minutes, reports the occupation administration's news agency "RIA Novosti Krym."

Internet service was unavailable in Feodosiia on the morning following the attack, according to the Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter," citing local residents.

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce the military, logistical, and economic capability of the enemy to wage war against Ukraine. Our technical capabilities allow us to conduct operations both in temporarily occupied territories and deep within Russian territory. This work will continue," a source within the Security Service reported.

Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed administrator of occupied Crimea, confirmed the attack on 12 October. "As a result, a fire started. There are no casualties according to current information. All relevant services are already working at the site. Preliminary reports indicate that air defense forces shot down more than 20 unmanned aircraft," Aksyonov said via Telegram.

Pattern of Strikes

The 12-13 October attack marks the third major strike against the Feodosiia Marine Oil Terminal in two weeks. Ukrainian forces conducted strikes on 29 September and 6 October. The first strike against the facility occurred on 7 October, one day before Vladimir Putin's birthday, and resulted in a fire that burned for more than a week, according to reports.

The 12-13 October strike was confirmed by the Telegram channel "Dnipro Osint Harbuz," which published coordinates of the affected facilities.