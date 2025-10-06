Fires rage at three Russian facilities as drones target oil, energy, and military explosives infrastructure in one night

Multiple regions across Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea came under attack during the night of 6 October, with strikes hitting a major oil terminal, a thermal power plant, and an explosives manufacturing facility.

Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that air defense forces intercepted 251 drones, marking one of the largest such attacks in recent months.

Ukraine's long-range drone strikes focus on Russian military airbases, manufacturing facilities, oil refineries, and energy infrastructure. According to military analysts, these operations aim to disrupt Russia's fuel supplies and inflict economic pressure.



Attacks on oil refineries have hit approximately 38-40% of Russia's refining capacity, damaging production of gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel, which has led to shortages and price increases within Russia.

Major fire at oil terminal in Feodosia, occupied Crimea

A significant fire erupted at an oil depot in Feodosia, occupied Crimea, according to monitoring telegram channel "Crimean Wind," likely caused by a drone attack.

Drones attacked an oil terminal in occupied Feodosia, Crimea, on the night of 6 October, sparking a massive fire visible from over 30 km away.



The facility has been attacked multiple times, with only 22 of 34 original reservoirs remaining intact after previous strikes.



Local residents reported that a fuel reservoir caught fire, with the blaze visible from more than 30 kilometers (18 miles) away. The channel identified the target as an oil terminal described as one of the largest in occupied Crimea.

The facility has sustained multiple previous attacks leaving only 22 reservoirs out of 34 intact after earlier strikes, with further damage expected from this attack.

Smoke and fire visible from the oil terminal attack in Feodosia, occupied Crimea, on the night of 6 October. Photos: @supernova_plus / Telegram

Thermal power plant hit in Bryansk Oblast

[update] Russian independent telegram channel Astra geolocated video of the incident, identifying the facility along Kerch Highway.

Drones attacked the Klintsy thermal power plant in Bryansk Oblast, according to Astra, which geolocated photos from the city. Several explosions occurred on the facility's territory, sparking a fire.

The regional Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed disruptions to heat and electricity supply in Klintsy but did not explicitly link the outages to the attack. The ministry stated that electricity had been restored while work continued to restore heating.

Overnight, drones attacked the Klintsy thermal power plant in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.



The strike caused explosions and a fire that disrupted heat and electricity supply to the city.



Bryansk Oblast governor Alexander Bogomaz reported that authorities declared an air raid alert in the Klintsy district due to strike threats but did not comment on the power plant attack. Russia's Ministry of Defense claimed that air defense systems shot down eight drones over Bryansk Oblast.

Explosives plant targeted in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast

Drones struck an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, with local residents suggesting the Sverdlov plant was the target, according to reports in local chat groups.

The Sverdlov facility is one of Russia's largest producers of industrial explosives.

Nizhny Novgorod oblast governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed that "air defense forces repelled an attack by 20 UAVs" near Dzerzhinsk's industrial zone. Nikitin reported that one person sustained injuries from falling debris but faced no life-threatening conditions.

Drones struck an industrial zone in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, on the night of 6 October.



Local residents reported the target was the Sverdlov plant, one of Russia's largest producers of industrial explosives.



The governor stated that debris caused several fires in residential areas, which were extinguished, and damaged windows in residential buildings and a gas station roof. Nikitin emphasized that "no damage was caused to industrial facilities."

Russian independent telegram channel Astra reported that the Sverdlov plant has been attacked multiple times in 2024 and 2025, with previous strikes damaging workshops that produce materials used in military munitions.

