Russia says everything is fine —but fuel crisis now hits another country

In October 2025, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence, reported that Ukrainian military strikes have inflicted more losses on Russia than economic sanctions from Western partners.
Ukraine’s sustained deep-strike campaign against Russian energy infrastructure has destroyed over 38% of Moscow’s refining capacity and forced the Kremlin to suspend fuel exports.
