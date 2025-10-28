Russia says everything is fine —but fuel crisis now hits another country

The Russian government claims full control over the domestic fuel market, with Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov insisting that supplying fuel to citizens and industry is an absolute priority. But the reality is different, according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence.

Russian oil remains a key source of revenue that funds its military aggression against Ukraine. In 2025, profits from the oil and gas sector account for about 77.7% of Russia’s federal budget. According to the International Liberty Institute, the main buyers of Russian oil remain Asian countries, as European markets are largely restricted by sanctions.

Black market of fuel coupons

Russia maintains stability on the fuel market in “manual mode." This tactic has led to confiscations of gasoline from civilians in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea.