Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

The Guardian: Human rights lawyers find evidence of deliberate starvation caused by Russian troops in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
24/09/2023
1 minute read
A car of refugees riddled with gun fire by Russian troops. Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Russo-Ukrainian War. Source: Dattalion
A car of refugees riddled with gun fire by Russian troops. Bucha, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. Russo-Ukrainian War. Source: Dattalion
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Human rights lawyers and the Prosecutor General’s office of Ukraine are preparing a war crimes dossier that will include evidence of deliberate starvation caused by Russian troops during the full-scale war, according to The Guardian.

The dossier is planned to be submitted to the International Criminal Court to launch the first prosecution of its kind that could indict the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

The lawyers work with open source intelligence specialists to document examples of war crimes and study statements made by Putin and other leaders.

The weaponization of food has taken place in three phases, starting with the invasion where food supplies were cut, said Yousuf Khan, a senior lawyer with law firm Global Rights Compliance.

The second phase includes the intentional destruction of food and water supplies during the fighting.

The third phase is Russian attempts to prevent or restrict exports of Ukrainian food.

On 17 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain agreement, signed in the summer of 2022 to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Two days after the announcement, Russia launched the most massive-yet attack on Odesa using Kh-22 and Oniks cruise missiles which targeted a grain and oil terminal.

Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 509: Russia suspends Black Sea grain deal

It’s not the first time when Russia used hunger as a weapon against Ukraine. In 1932-33, millions died of hunger in the Holodomor, the artificial man-made famine unleashed in 1932-33 by communist dictator Joseph Stalin.

What to read about the Holodomor at Euromaidan Press

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts