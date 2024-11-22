Eng
Russian drone strikes kill two, injure twelve in Sumy residential area

Local authorities reported damage to apartment buildings, one-family homes, and vehicles.
byYuri Zoria
22/11/2024
2 minute read
russian drone strikes kill two injure twelve sumy residential area aftermath russia's shahed explosive attack city morning fo 22 november 2024
Aftermath of Russia’s SHahed explosive drone attack on Sumy City on the morning fo 22 November 2024. Image: Telegram/Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Russian forces launched multiple Shahed drone attacks on residential areas in Sumy overnight on 22 November, killing two people and injuring twelve others, local officials reported.

Russia persists in its daily missile and explosive drone assaults on Ukraine. This Russian attack is part of a broader strategy aimed at terrorizing civilians and demoralizing the population through deliberate strikes on residential areas and energy infrastructure.

Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed two deaths at different explosion sites in the city. According to local Telegram channels, the first two explosions were recorded around 5:12, followed by additional strikes at 5:25 and 5:50, Liga says.

The Ukrainian Air Force had warned about the Russian drone attack threat before the strikes occurred. Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that Russian forces targeted a residential district with Shahed drones.

City Military Administration head Oleksiy Drozdenko said that ten people were initially injured in the attack. The casualty count later rose to twelve, as emergency services reported rescuing two residents from a severely damaged apartment building.

Sumy Oblast authorities reported damage to apartment buildings, one-family homes, and vehicles.

On 19 November, the Russian force struck a dormitory in Sumy Oblast’s Hlukhiv with ballistic missiles. The attack killed nine people.

