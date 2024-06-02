Latvia submits to court case of ex-deputy on justification of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Prosecutor General’s office in Latvia has submitted a criminal case to court against former parliamentary deputy Gloria Grevtsova for justifying Russian war crimes and inciting national discord.

This was reported by the Latvian Prosecutor General’s Office to Latvian news outlet Delfi.

According to the indictment, Grevtsova posted content on social media deliberately aimed at publicly justifying and denying war crimes and crimes against humanity and peace in Ukraine committed by the Russian Federation.

Grevtsova’s posts were made available to a large number of people with unlimited possibilities of further reproduction.

”Grevtsova created and distributed the above-mentioned content over a long period of time, at a time when such statements had a particularly sensitive political context and attracted public attention,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Grevtsova’s content contained provocative statements about the war in Ukraine, expressed a negative attitude towards Ukraine and Ukrainians, as well as direct support and justification of the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine.

The case will be heard in Riga City Court. Grevtsova does not plead guilty.

Earlier she was convicted in a criminal case for providing false information about herself to the Central Election Commission. After the conviction Grevtsova lost her mandate as a parliamentary deputy.

