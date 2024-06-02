Fire erupts at another Russian oil refinery

Eng
byOrysia Hrudka
02/06/2024
1 minute read
"Lukoil" oil refinery Komi Russia, June 2024
A fire at the “Lukoil” oil refinery in the Komi Republic of Russia, June 2024
A fire broke out at the “Lukoil” oil refinery in the Komi Republic of Russia, resulting in fatalities.

The fire occurred at the facility in Ukhta. According to multiple Russian media outlets, two people have died, although official statements only confirm that there are both fatalities and injuries without specifying numbers.

The news outlet Baza reported that several “pops” were heard from a tank near the refinery before the blaze erupted. The roof of the tank has been partially destroyed, but Russian authorities have dismissed the possibility of a drone attack. Vladimir Uyba, the head of Komi, stated that the fire is “not related to drone attacks” and that preliminary findings suggest the cause was “non-compliance with safety regulations.”

