ABC News: US likely to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for the first time

ABC News says the Biden administration is likely to send Ukraine long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, to help in its fight to repel the Russian invasion of its territory, according to US officials.

“They are coming,” said one official who had access to security assistance plans, noting that such plans may still change until officially announced.

Another official told ABC News that the final decision has not been made. Still, missiles are “on the table” and likely to be included in an upcoming military aid package. However, it can take months before Ukraine receives the ATACMS.

Deploying ATACMS with a range of up to 300 km can allow Ukraine to reach targets almost four times further away than using the currently-provided GMLRS rockets for HIMARS and M270 multiple rocket launchers.

