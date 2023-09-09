Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ABC News: US likely to send long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for the first time

US officials told ABC News that Ukraine is likely set to receive ATACMS long-range missiles in an upcoming military aid package, but the decision isn’t final and the supplies may take months.
byYuri Zoria
09/09/2023
1 minute read
himars atacms missiles
M142 HIMARS and ATACMS missiles/ Source: Militarniy, mil.in.ua, photo by Mariusz Burcz
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

ABC News says the Biden administration is likely to send Ukraine long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, to help in its fight to repel the Russian invasion of its territory, according to US officials.

“They are coming,” said one official who had access to security assistance plans, noting that such plans may still change until officially announced.

Another official told ABC News that the final decision has not been made. Still, missiles are “on the table” and likely to be included in an upcoming military aid package. However, it can take months before Ukraine receives the ATACMS.

Deploying ATACMS with a range of up to 300 km can allow Ukraine to reach targets almost four times further away than using the currently-provided GMLRS rockets for HIMARS and M270  multiple rocket launchers.

Read also:

 
 
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts