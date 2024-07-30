Eng
British Defense Ministry: Russia to continue its tactical advance in coming weeks

The UK Ministry of Defence reports that Russian troops have taken control of several villages in central Donetsk, moving closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
byMaria Tril
30/07/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian aggression.
Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian aggression. Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
The British Defense Ministry reported on 30 July that Russia will continue its tactical advance in Ukraine over the coming weeks despite limited overall operational capability.

According to the ministry’s intelligence, in July 2024, Russian ground forces continued uninterrupted attacks in the central part of the Donetsk Oblast.

The British Ministry of Defence reports that “they confidently advanced westward, taking control of several villages and approaching the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.”

The update also notes that Russian ground forces have advanced northward to the city of Niu York, which has been on the frontline since 2014.

“It is highly likely that Russia will continue tactical advancement in the coming weeks,” the British intelligence assessment suggests.

However, the report emphasizes that Russia’s overall operational capability remains limited due to several factors. These include “high levels of personnel losses, limited training, and a shortage of officer cadres.”

The intelligence update follows previous British assessments that discussed a wave of purges in the Russian defense industry and analyzed information about the cancellation of a key element in the celebration of the Russian Navy Day.

