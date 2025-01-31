Finnish President Stubb Sees ceasefire possible in Ukraine in upciming months

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed cautious optimism about US President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, Yle reports.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

Speaking during a meeting with journalists, Stubb suggested that a ceasefire could be reached in the coming months.

“Efforts will first focus on achieving a ceasefire, which could take from three to six months, followed by peace negotiations,” Stubb stated.

He emphasized that Finland’s policy is rooted in the principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Stubb believes that Ukraine must be supported in the coming days, weeks, and months to ensure it has a strong position for potential ceasefire and peace talks.

Stubb also shared that his optimism had grown following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s ability to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, Stubb highlighted Trump’s method of ultimatums and compelling Putin into talks.

“Personally, I believe Putin only understands tough rhetoric. That’s precisely the approach Trump is using now,” Stubb remarked, calling it effective.

He dismissed concerns that peace in Ukraine might be discussed without Ukraine’s involvement. The Finnish president also insisted that Europe must play a role in the negotiations, as the future of European security structures is at stake.

