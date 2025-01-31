Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Finnish President Stubb Sees ceasefire possible in Ukraine in upciming months

As talks of a Ukraine-Russia ceasefire gain traction, Finland’s President Stubb believes tough rhetoric—like Trump’s—could be key to bringing Putin to a negotiating table.
byOlena Mukhina
31/01/2025
2 minute read
Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Source: @alexstubb/X
Finnish President Stubb Sees ceasefire possible in Ukraine in upciming months

Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed cautious optimism about US President Donald Trump’s efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, Yle reports.

Following Trump’s election victory, discussions have emerged about potential peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, as he has expressed a desire to end the war swiftly, saying he could do it even before taking office. However, that did not happen. It still remains uncertain how Trump will persuade Moscow to engage in negotiations. Reports suggest that he might consider a peace deal that compromises Ukraine’s territorial integrity and cease the US aid for the country.

Speaking during a meeting with journalists, Stubb suggested that a ceasefire could be reached in the coming months.

“Efforts will first focus on achieving a ceasefire, which could take from three to six months, followed by peace negotiations,” Stubb stated.

He emphasized that Finland’s policy is rooted in the principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Stubb believes that Ukraine must be supported in the coming days, weeks, and months to ensure it has a strong position for potential ceasefire and peace talks.

Stubb also shared that his optimism had grown following a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s ability to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, Stubb highlighted Trump’s method of ultimatums and compelling Putin into talks.

“Personally, I believe Putin only understands tough rhetoric. That’s precisely the approach Trump is using now,” Stubb remarked, calling it effective.

He dismissed concerns that peace in Ukraine might be discussed without Ukraine’s involvement. The Finnish president also insisted that Europe must play a role in the negotiations, as the future of European security structures is at stake.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!