Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Pro-Russian candidate wins Croatian presidential elections with 77% of vote

Croatia’s presidential election has delivered a landslide victory to Zoran Milanović, who has openly challenged Ukraine’s territorial integrity and criticized its national symbols.
byOlena Mukhina
13/01/2025
1 minute read
A voter casts a ballot into a ballot box in Croatia. Credit: UkrInform
Pro-Russian candidate wins Croatian presidential elections with 77% of vote

Incumbent President Zoran Milanović, leader of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, known for his pro-Russian stance, has won in the second round of Croatia’s presidential elections, according to Vijesti.

Previously, Milanović claimed that “Glory to Ukraine!”, a Ukrainian national salute, was used by “chauvinists who killed Jews and Poles.” He also stated he does not want the salute, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance to Russian military aggression, to be heard in Croatia, as per N1. Furthermore, Milanović argued that Crimea would never return to Ukraine, asserting that Russia would not relinquish the territory even in the event of a military defeat.

According to final exit polls, Milanović won 77.70% of the vote, while his main opponent, Dragan Primorac of the conservative Croatian Democratic Union, received only 22.30%.

The electoral commission reported that with 94.23% of votes counted by 8:30 PM, Milanović had garnered 74.37%, compared to Primorac’s 25.63%.

Primorac has acknowledged his loss, posting a brief message on social media thanking his supporters for their trust and backing.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts