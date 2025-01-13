Incumbent President Zoran Milanović, leader of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, known for his pro-Russian stance, has won in the second round of Croatia’s presidential elections, according to Vijesti.

Previously, Milanović claimed that “Glory to Ukraine!”, a Ukrainian national salute, was used by “chauvinists who killed Jews and Poles.” He also stated he does not want the salute, which has become a symbol of Ukrainian sovereignty and resistance to Russian military aggression, to be heard in Croatia, as per N1. Furthermore, Milanović argued that Crimea would never return to Ukraine, asserting that Russia would not relinquish the territory even in the event of a military defeat.

According to final exit polls, Milanović won 77.70% of the vote, while his main opponent, Dragan Primorac of the conservative Croatian Democratic Union, received only 22.30%.

The electoral commission reported that with 94.23% of votes counted by 8:30 PM, Milanović had garnered 74.37%, compared to Primorac’s 25.63%.

Primorac has acknowledged his loss, posting a brief message on social media thanking his supporters for their trust and backing.

