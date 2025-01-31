Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Orbán no longer alone: Rising nationalist wave in Central Europe threatens EU unity, aid for Ukraine

A surge of nationalist victories across Central Europe is creating new obstacles for EU aid to Ukraine, as leaders in Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary align with Viktor Orbán’s pro-Moscow stance amid mounting public frustration over war-related economic pressures.
byOlena Mukhina
31/01/2025
2 minute read
politico russian gas cutoff leaves slovakia stable despite fico’s fearmongering president vladimir putin receives slovak pm robert fico moscow 22 2024 putin-fico experts dismissed pm's warnings crises noting slovakia’s preparation
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Slovak PM Robert Fico in Moscow on 22 December 2024. Photo: Facebook/Robert Fico
Orbán no longer alone: Rising nationalist wave in Central Europe threatens EU unity, aid for Ukraine

A growing nationalist wave in Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Hungary is challenging EU and NATO unity, Bloomberg reports.

It casts doubt on continued support for Ukraine when it especially needs it amid US President Donald Trump’s unclear statements on further aid for Kyiv.

Slovakia was among the first NATO countries to send military aid to Ukraine. However, Prime Minister Robert Fico’s recent visit to Moscow signals a dramatic shift. His stance now mirrors that of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has consistently attempted to halt EU aid to Ukraine and pushed for lifting sanctions on Russia.

“Orban is no longer alone. The EU is likely to experience gridlock more and more frequently as it will struggle to overcome dissent from nationalists,” said Gabor Gyori, a political analyst at Policy Solutions in Budapest.

Public frustration over soaring energy prices—widely blamed on the war—has fueled nationalist sentiment, strengthening far-right factions that oppose immigration, denounce aid to Ukraine, and align with Trump’s policies.

Austria may soon elect its first far-right chancellor since World War II, who argues that sanctions contradict Austria’s traditional neutrality.

In Croatia, President Zoran Milanović secured re-election by denouncing military aid to Kyiv, vetoing Ukrainian training, and condemning NATO expansion as “deeply immoral.”

Other key pro-Ukraine governments are also vulnerable. In Romania, far-right candidate Călin Georgescu—who opposes NATO and praises Trump and Putin—unexpectedly won the first round of presidential elections last year. However, Romania’s Supreme Court annulled the result, citing foreign interference, and scheduled new elections for May.

Slovenia and the Czech Republic are also witnessing a rise in nationalist opposition, while in Bulgaria, President Rumen Radev has openly called for lifting sanctions on Moscow.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts