Azov Brigade deploys Croatian rocket launcher near Donetsk Oblast’s New York

The Croatian RAK-SA-12 MLRS in the Toretsk sector demonstrates a lightweight, mobile system designed for rapid deployment and effective engagement against enemy forces.
byYuri Zoria
02/12/2024
2 minute read
Croatian RAK-SA-12 rocket launcher of the AZOV Brigade in the Toretsk sector near Donetsk Oblast’s New York, November 2024. Photo: AZOV Brigade
The Ukrainian National Guard’s Azov Brigade has introduced Croatian RAK-SA-12 rocket launchers in the Toretsk sector near Niu-York (New York) town in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast, according to a report by Militarnyi. The brigade reported utilizing the lightweight rocket system in active combat operations.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces are gradually advancing, including in the Toretsk sector and contested New York settlement, leveraging superior manpower and firepower. Despite sustaining heavy losses, they continue intensive frontline assaults, targeting multiple settlements and threatening Ukrainian supply lines.

The RAK-SA-12, developed in the early 1990s, is a significantly modified version of the Yugoslav M-63 Plamen MRL, offering enhanced mobility and strategic capabilities. Designed to fire over large areas, the rocket launcher can engage targets between 800 and 8,500 meters. Its compact size allows transportation via pickup truck, providing excellent camouflage and rapid deployment opportunities, Militarnyi notes.

The Croatian lightweight rocket launcher has already proven to be a serious weapon for repelling waves of enemy attacks and supporting infantry,” the Azov Brigade wrote.

The system can use multiple 128 mm rocket types, including M91, M91A1, and M91A2, equipped with РУК M92 and РУТІ M94 fuzes. However, its operational range of up to 8 km necessitates constant crew vigilance, as such targets are priority for enemy weapons, including FPV drones and gliding bombs.

Previously, in 2023, Ukrainian border guards had also received these Croatian RAK-SA-12 128mm multiple rocket launchers, demonstrating ongoing military technological cooperation.

