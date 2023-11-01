Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Switzerland extends protected status for Ukrainians until 2025

The state’s government allocated $3,300 per refugee annually for language classes and other integration efforts until March 2025.
byMaria Tril
01/11/2023
1 minute read
A picture shows the flags of Ukraine and Switzerland. Credit: UkrInform
The Swiss Federal Council has decided to extend temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees in Switzerland until 4 March 2025, the Swiss Federal Council announced on 1 November.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council granted Ukrainians protection status S from 12 March 2022.

According to the Federal Council’s statement, the extension aims to provide clarity for the approximately 66,000 Ukrainians who have received protected status S in Switzerland. The council stated the ongoing war in Ukraine as a reason to prolong status S, saying “the situation is not expected to change in the foreseeable future.”

In addition to extending status S, the council said it will prolong support measures for the labour market integration of Ukrainian refugees. The government has allocated CHF 3,000 ($3,300) per refugee annually for language classes and other integration efforts will continue through March 2025.

The council also plans to increase the employment rate of Ukrainians with protected status from around 20% currently to 40% by the end of 2024.

“Through integration measures, education and gainful employment, Ukrainian refugees can and should also be socially integrated and maintain and develop their skills,” the statement said.

