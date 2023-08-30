Germany sends more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

byOlena Mukhina
30/08/2023
Leopard 1A5 tank. Source: Defense Express
Berlin has sent TRML-4D air defense radars and more Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine, the German government says.

According to the updated list of military assistance from Germany, over the past week, the country transferred 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks and three TRML-4D radars to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine.

In addition, Germany has sent 16 VECTOR reconnaissance drones, four truck tractor trains 8×8 HX81 and four semi-trailers, over 13 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms, and a field hospital.

