Germany handed over to Ukraine the second of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems.

Iris-T air defense system.

According to Spiegel, the delivery took place a few days ago.

In the summer of 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the delivery of four IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. The first Iris-T was handed over to Ukraine in October 2022.

The ground-based air defense system has proven itself in the winter in the Kyiv area, making an important contribution to protecting civilian infrastructure from Russian missiles.

The Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft system consists of three vehicles:

a launch pad on a military truck with space for eight missiles

a radar vehicle

and a command vehicle.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: military aid to Ukraine