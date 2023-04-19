Germany handed over to Ukraine the second of four promised IRIS-T air defense systems.

Iris-T air defense system.
According to Spiegel, the delivery took place a few days ago.
In the summer of 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the delivery of four IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. The first Iris-T was handed over to Ukraine in October 2022.
The ground-based air defense system has proven itself in the winter in the Kyiv area, making an important contribution to protecting civilian infrastructure from Russian missiles.
The Iris-T SLM anti-aircraft system consists of three vehicles:
- a launch pad on a military truck with space for eight missiles
- a radar vehicle
- and a command vehicle.
Tags: military aid to Ukraine