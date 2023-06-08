Germany provides Ukraine with all-terrain vehicles and ammo

Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG). File photo: Flickr/Gunfire Museum Brasschaat Belgien

Over the past week, Germany has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including eight Bandvagn 206 all-terrain tracked vehicles and ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, according to the report on the website of Germany’s government.

Ukraine has received two thousand rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, 14 Vector reconnaissance drones, 14 protected border guard vehicles, and three drone detection systems from Germany.

In addition, the German aid includes two 8×8 HX81 truck tractors and two semi-trailers, as well as 11,000 dry rations for the Ukrainian military.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Gepard, Germany, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine