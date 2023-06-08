Germany provides Ukraine with all-terrain vehicles and ammo

Flakpanzer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG). File photo: Flickr/Gunfire Museum Brasschaat Belgien
Over the past week, Germany has handed over another batch of military aid to Ukraine, including eight Bandvagn 206 all-terrain tracked vehicles and ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, according to the report on the website of Germany’s government.
Ukraine has received two thousand rounds of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, 14 Vector reconnaissance drones, 14 protected border guard vehicles, and three drone detection systems from Germany.
In addition, the German aid includes two 8×8 HX81 truck tractors and two semi-trailers, as well as 11,000 dry rations for the Ukrainian military.
Tags: Gepard, Germany, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukraine