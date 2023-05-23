Scholz: Putin’s war will end with Ukraine’s EU membership

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz is confident that Russia will not win the war against Ukraine, Die Welt writes. “The bitter chapter in the history of our continent… will end with a free Ukraine joining as a full member of the European Union,” Scholz said during the 160th anniversary celebration of the SPD.

He emphasized that the SPD, in particular, must clearly stand by Ukraine’s side in the war. He mentioned that it was also thanks to the détente policy of former Chancellor Willy Brandt that the principles of non-violence, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity of states, and the right to self-determination of peoples now prevail in Europe. “We, as Social Democrats, firmly stand for all these principles out of deep conviction,” he said, referring to the internal debate among Social Democrats regarding their stance on Russia.

Tags: Germany, Scholz