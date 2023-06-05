Germany may reconsider fighter jets for Ukraine but won’t send Taurus cruise missiles – minister

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons



Germany may reconsider its position on possible deliveries of modern Western fighter jets to Ukraine but rejects the possibility of sending Ukraine the Taurus cruise missiles in the foreseeable future. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said it in an interview with DW on 5 June in Indonesia.

Previously, Ukraine sent an official request asking Germany to provide its Taurus cruise missiles.

Regarding the possible fighter jet supplies, Pistorius said:

“Currently, we are in the phase of rethinking and checking what is possible and what we want and can do. And I think we will decide within the next two weeks,” he told DW.

Commenting on the possibility of Ukraine’s use of German weapons on Russian territory, he noted that international law allows it to do so in self-defense. At the same time, he said, Berlin and Washington always stressed that they would not like their weapons to cross the Russian border. He says he “fully trusts Ukrainian partners.”

The Luftwaffe or the German Air Force operates a fleet of the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and the Tornado IDS fighter bombers.

Tags: Eurofighter, Germany, Taurus