Edinburgh Council leader suspended as allegations of inappropriate behavior toward Ukrainian refugees surface

Cammy Day faces an investigation while police and consulate officials express concern over his actions.
byOlena Mukhina
09/12/2024
1 minute read
The leader of Edinburgh City Council, Labour’s Cammy Day. Credit: UkrInform
The leader of Edinburgh City Council, Labour’s Cammy Day, has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations of his inappropriate behavior toward Ukrainian refugee women, according to BBC.

Since the onset of the war in Ukraine, Scotland has become a significant refuge for displaced Ukrainians, with over 26,700 individuals arriving under various visa schemes as of February 2024.

According to journalists from The Sunday Mail, Day allegedly “bombarded Ukrainian refugees” with messages and added them on a dating site. The women claimed he asked sexually explicit questions and suggested meeting “over a glass of wine.”

The women stated they felt unable to ignore Day’s advances due to his status and feared his influence.

Police confirmed they received a report on 22 October regarding the council leader’s “unacceptable behavior.” Investigations are ongoing to establish all the details.

The Ukrainian Consulate in Edinburgh has expressed concern over the incident.

“Our goal is to protect the rights and dignity of Ukrainian citizens who have been forced to seek temporary sanctuary in Scotland due to Russia’s war against Ukraine,” its statement said.

The consulate added that it “looks forward to the results of the investigation and expresses hope for a fair resolution of this case.”

