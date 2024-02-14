Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Netherlands joins drone coalition to boost Ukraine’s drone capabilities

The drone coalition, led by Latvia, has five member countries and aims to bolster Ukraine’s drone technology, crucial in reconnaissance and striking targets in the war against Russia aggression
byMaria Tril
14/02/2024
1 minute read
drone ukraine
Innovative strategic strike drone Shoolika mk6, which can deliver precision strikes in night operations
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Netherlands joins a military coalition, led by Latvia, aiming to supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology, Dutch Defence Minister Kasja Ollongren said.

Ukraine announced Britain’s participation in the coalition in January, as drones have become crucial for both Ukraine and Russia in reconnaissance and striking targets. Now, the coalition has five member countries, including Sweden.

“Drones are very important in this war. That’s why we are joining the drone coalition to increase production, use the latest technology, and provide exactly what Ukraine needs,” Ollongren told Reuters in an interview.

Ollongren said that by working together, the coalition will be able to respond to Kyiv’s changing wartime tactics.

“And I think that’s going to be the strength of this coalition, to be able to provide in the very short term what they need,” she said.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview for Reuters earlier this month that Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russia in 2024.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine has ten companies manufacturing drones that can deep strike into Russia

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts