Netherlands joins drone coalition to boost Ukraine’s drone capabilities

The Netherlands joins a military coalition, led by Latvia, aiming to supply Ukraine with advanced drone technology, Dutch Defence Minister Kasja Ollongren said.

Ukraine announced Britain’s participation in the coalition in January, as drones have become crucial for both Ukraine and Russia in reconnaissance and striking targets. Now, the coalition has five member countries, including Sweden.

“Drones are very important in this war. That’s why we are joining the drone coalition to increase production, use the latest technology, and provide exactly what Ukraine needs,” Ollongren told Reuters in an interview.

Ollongren said that by working together, the coalition will be able to respond to Kyiv’s changing wartime tactics.

“And I think that’s going to be the strength of this coalition, to be able to provide in the very short term what they need,” she said.

Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said in an interview for Reuters earlier this month that Ukraine will produce thousands of long-range drones capable of striking deep into Russia in 2024.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine has ten companies manufacturing drones that can deep strike into Russia

