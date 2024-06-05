Eng
Drone Coalition seeks high-tech, low-cost FPV drones for Ukraine

A coalition led by Britain and Latvia, as well as nine other states, is sourcing suppliers which can deliver high-tech, affordable FPV drones at scale, offering a global opportunity to support Ukraine’s defense needs.
byOlena Mukhina
05/06/2024
1 minute read
FPV drones Ukraine
A Ukrainian soldier. Credit: Armyinform
On 4 June, the British Defense Ministry announced that the UK and Latvia opened the bidding for companies to supply FPV drones to Ukraine.

The drones will be produced and transported as part of the Drone Capability Coalition. In February 2024, the UK and Latvia took the leading roles in the coalition.

First-person view drones have proven highly influential on the battlefield since the start of Russia’s war in 2022, providing Ukrainian operators with situational awareness to target enemy positions, armored vehicles, and ships with explosive ordnance.

The ministry said that this competition aims to produce drones for Ukraine at a scale and at an affordable price point.

“Companies have until 28 June 2024 to submit their proposals, which will then be considered by the Drone Capability Coalition members and evaluated.

Successful companies will receive orders to supply drones to Ukraine and, upon receipt of positive operational feedback, the intent is to place larger, follow-up orders for FPV drones,” the UK Defense Ministry said.

Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden are also members of the Drone Coalition for Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense reported that taking into account the experience of the first one, further similar bidding will be announced throughout 2024.

