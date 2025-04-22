Support us on Patreon
Von der Leyen: Countries “lining up” with Europe as US tariffs create global uncertainty

European Commission President claims nations from Iceland to the Philippines are seeking stable partnerships with Brussels amid what she describes as the most profound shift in international order since the Cold War’s end.
byOlena Mukhina
22/04/2025
2 minute read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a debate on European Security and Defence, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on 28 February, 2024. (Photo via Eastnews.ua)
As the US rolls out sweeping new tariffs, global uncertainty is pushing more countries toward closer ties with Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in an interview with Politico.

Following Donald Trump’s announcement of broad tariffs, the US has imposed a 10% baseline duty on nearly all imports and additional measures targeting specific countries, including a 20% tariff on European Union goods. In response, EU member states have approved countermeasures against Washington.

“In a more and more unpredictable global environment, countries are lining up to work with us,” the Commission president said, emphasizing that nations are seeking stable partnerships as US trade policies upend global markets.

She warned that the international order is undergoing its most profound shift since the end of the Cold War.

“In the middle of the chaos, Europe stands firm, grounded in values, ready to shape what comes next,” von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen noted she recently spoke with leaders from Iceland, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates, all looking for “strong, reliable partnerships.”

Earlier, reports emerged, saying that Canada and Portugal were considering the Swedish-made Gripen fighter jet as a potential alternative to the American F-35 amid Trump’s unpredictability. 

NATO allies reconsider F-35 purchases, turn to Swedish jets amid Trump’s unpredictability

 

 

