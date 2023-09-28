Russo-Ukrainian war, day 581: Russia connects occupied Crimea to Ukraine with new railway

Exclusives

The Pissed Consumer’s guide to companies departing Russia. More than 1,400 multinational corporations are still paying taxes to Russia. The solution: Boycott Russia.

“You lose your best in the fight against somebody else’s worst,” says Luxembourgish bard of Ukraine’s resistance. He performed in Kyiv days before Russia’s full-scale invasion. He’s incorporated the menacing hum of Russian kamikaze drones into haunting neofolk ballads that convey the anguish and flickering hope of a nation under siege. His pan-European tour “Gates of Europe,” all of the proceeds of which go to Ukraine’s military, is ongoing. In an exclusive interview, Jerome Reuter shares how Europe really sees Ukraine’s fight.

Military

Russia connects Crimea to occupied Ukraine with new railway. Russia is expanding its railroad track, connecting occupied areas of southern Ukraine and Russian cities, to improve and expand military logistics to the annexed Crimea.

Russia builds new fortifications on southern front. A new defensive line near occupied Tokmak is designed to stop further advance of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine’s military сonfirms Wagner mercenaries return to front. “However, they will not pose a significant threat like before since their main leader Prigozhin is not there,” Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces spox said.

General Staff: Ukrainian troops repelled all Russian attacks on eastern front. Russian troops failed to regain lost ground in the Donetsk Oblast.

ISW: Degraded elite Russian units compel reliance on weaker forces. Ukrainian counteroffensive operations degraded relatively more elite Russian Airborne (VDV) elements responsible for counterattacking in the Novoprokopivka area, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

British intel: Russia deploys reinforcements along Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts’ border. In an effort to reinforce “the over-stretched line” of the Sievierodonetsk-Kreminna sector, Russia began deploying elements of its recently constituted 25th Combined Arms Army there.

Frontline report: Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk oblasts reel from Ukrainian strikes. Ukrainian forces raided targets in Russia’s border regions in the past week. Ukraine also struck a huge Russian ammunition depot deep in Russia-occupied Luhansk, using long-range missiles launched from 150 km away.

As of 27 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 276990 (+320) Tanks: 4675 (+3) APV: 8950 (+4) Artillery systems: 6337 (+38) MLRS: 792 Anti-aircraft systems: 534 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 4948 (+24) Cruise missiles: 1529 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8792 (+29) Special equipment: 927 (+2)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine in talks to join NATO-standard armored vehicle production. The ASCOD platform features unique ballistic and mine protection systems, providing STANAG 4569 Level 4 ballistic protection (14.5mm armor-piercing shot) and Level 4a/4b mine protection (10kg explosive blast).

Lithuania sends radar kits to bolster Ukraine’s maritime defense. Responding to requests from the Ukrainian Navy, Lithuania provided radar equipment that will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to monitor its territorial waters.

International

Norway to allocate $92 mn in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Aid will include access to shelter, food, water, education, healthcare, psychosocial support, and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.

Five European countries boycott UEFA football tournament over Russian participation. Ukraine, England, Poland, Latvia, and Sweden oppose the readmission of Russian teams to European football.

WSJ: Scholz freezes decision on Taurus delivery to Ukraine. Technical and political hurdles delay Germany’s supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Civilian fatality reported in Kherson due to Russian shelling. Russian artillery continues indiscriminate shelling of residential areas of Ukrainian cities.

Two Ukrainian teachers shortlisted for Global Teacher Prize 2023. Ukrainians are among top 50 best teachers in the world.

Ukraine launches world’s first off-grid kitchen train (photos). Food Train can operate autonomously for 5-7 days, and its equipment allows for the preparation of full meals.

Political and Legal Developments

German prosecutors probe Russian war crime in Kyiv suburb. German authorities, in cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement, are investigating a Russian war crime committed in the first month of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine; among the victims of the crime was a German citizen.

Read our earlier daily review here



.