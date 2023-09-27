German prosecutors probe Russian war crime in Kyiv suburb

The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a war crime committed by the Russian military in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel, Tagesschau reported.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office confirmed that they are investigating the incident in Hostomel, which occurred in the first month of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

The authority is investigating a possible war crime in which Russian soldiers allegedly opened fire on civilians in Hostomel, Kyiv Oblast. Among the victims is a person with German citizenship. The prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary personal investigation in mid-July 2022.

In investigating the alleged Russia war crime case, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office cooperates with Ukrainian law enforcement authorities to clarify the matter.

Earlier, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated structural investigations into alleged war crimes in Ukraine committed during March 2022, with the intention of collecting as much evidence as possible without focusing on specific suspects at this stage.

There are a number of volunteers from Europe in Ukraine who help Ukraine fight. They often come under Russian attack or shelling. In early September 2023, a car carrying foreign volunteers that was driving from Sloviansk toward Bakhmut came under fire. Later, the NGO confirmed that their co-worker Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian, had died, and their director, Emma Igual, was missing. After that, the Spanish government confirmed that she was a Spanish citizen and had also died. According to the NGO, the German medical volunteers Ruben Mawick and Johan Mathias Thyr, a Swede, were badly injured with shrapnel wounds.

