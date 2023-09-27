British intel: Russia deploys reinforcements along Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts’ border

Russia committed elements of its new 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA) to action for the first time since mid-September 2023, the UK Defense Ministry reported in its intelligence update.

“The formation started moving into Ukraine from late August 2023.

Units from two of 25 CAA’s maneuver components, 67th Motor Rifle Division and 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, are reported to be fighting on the front in a sector west of Sievierodonetsk and Kreminna, along the border between Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.”

The British Defense Ministry’s intelligence update on 26 September revealed that since the start of the invasion, Russia has rarely maintained an uncommitted army-sized force that could potentially form the basis for a major new offensive push.

“With 25 CAA apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks,” UK intel concluded.

