Russia prepares deportation of Horlivka residents to resettle military

The Russian occupiers are preparing to forcibly deport some residents of Horlivka, a city in the temporarily occupied Donetsk Oblast, the National Resistance Center revealed.

According to the Center, the Russians plan to replace the evicted people with their own military forces. They intend to deport Horlivka residents to Russia against their will.

“The Russian enemy is preparing to evacuate people from the Mykytivskyy district of Horlivka, regardless of what the residents want. The Russians claim this is out of concern for the population, but in reality it is a staged propaganda event,” the Center’s statement said.

In September 2023 House of Commons of Canada, the lower house of the Canadian Parliament has adopted a resolution which condemns the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russian troops.

On 24 August, the US imposed sanctions on Russian officials and groups over the forced transfer of thousands of Ukrainian children since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia is thought to have deported roughly 1 million Ukrainians from territories they occupied, including 16,000 children. Earlier, Euromaidan Press talked to the human rights activists who collected evidence of this war crime and helped deported Ukrainians escape.

