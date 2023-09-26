Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

ISW: Russia made no progress despite repeated attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka

Russian troops failed to capitalize on attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. While the Ukrainian military liberated around 2 km of territory near Bakhmut.
byMaria Tril
26/09/2023
2 minute read
Screenshot of the map: Assessed control of terrain around Donetsk as of September 25.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 25 September, Russian forces continued ground attacks near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but made no confirmed advances, ISW reports.

The US-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said Russian forces continued unsuccessful attacks near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Several Russian military military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, 10km northwest of Bakhmut, after Russian forces reportedly captured the settlement. However, ISW has still not seen visual confirmation that Russian forces have captured Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks near Klishchiivka and east and southeast of Bohdanivka, near Avdiivka and Marinka. As per Ukrainian General Staff, they also unsuccessfully attempted to recapture lost positions near Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Ilya Yevlash said that Ukrainian forces liberated another 2km of territory in the Bakhmut direction.

Other key takeaways from the report:

  • The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported on 25 September that a precision Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on 22 September killed 34 Russian officers, including BSF Commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov
  • Russian forces conducted a series of Shahed-131/136 drone and missile strikes on the night of September 24-25 against Ukrainian port, grain, and military targets.
  • Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Khalino Airfield and a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Kursk Oblast during a series of drone strikes on 24 September.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on 25 September that US-provided Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts