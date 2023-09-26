ISW: Russia made no progress despite repeated attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka

On 25 September, Russian forces continued ground attacks near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, but made no confirmed advances, ISW reports.

The US-based think tank, Institute for the Study of War (ISW), said Russian forces continued unsuccessful attacks near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Several Russian military military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, 10km northwest of Bakhmut, after Russian forces reportedly captured the settlement. However, ISW has still not seen visual confirmation that Russian forces have captured Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks near Klishchiivka and east and southeast of Bohdanivka, near Avdiivka and Marinka. As per Ukrainian General Staff, they also unsuccessfully attempted to recapture lost positions near Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Captain Ilya Yevlash said that Ukrainian forces liberated another 2km of territory in the Bakhmut direction.

Other key takeaways from the report:

The Ukrainian Special Operations Forces reported on 25 September that a precision Ukrainian strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on 22 September killed 34 Russian officers, including BSF Commander Admiral Viktor Sokolov

Russian forces conducted a series of Shahed-131/136 drone and missile strikes on the night of September 24-25 against Ukrainian port, grain, and military targets.

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Khalino Airfield and a Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) building in Kursk Oblast during a series of drone strikes on 24 September.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on 25 September that US-provided Abrams tanks have arrived in Ukraine.

