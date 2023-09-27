Ukraine launches world’s first off-grid kitchen train (photos)

Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia and US billionaire Howard Buffett’s foundation have created Food Train, the first ever autonomous kitchen train capable of producing over 10,000 meals per day even without electricity, according to a Ukrzaliznytsia statement.

Food Train can operate autonomously for 5-7 days, and its equipment allows for the preparation of full meals like soups, porridges, salads, meat, and more. Special insulated containers installed inside the train enable easy transportation of ready-to-eat lunchboxes from the kitchen train to the final consumer.

“The Food Train has already passed testing, and in the near future, the joint team of Ukrzaliznytsia and the foundation will start permanent shifts in the most difficult frontline regions of Ukraine, where warmth and food are critically important for life,” Ukrzaliznytsia Head Yevhen Lyashchenko said.

The train consists of six carriages behind the locomotive:

generator carriage (~400 kW + its own fuel station for autonomous operation)

refrigerated carriage with a freezer to store food

carriage with a cold kitchen for preliminary food processing

carriage with a hot kitchen for final meal preparation

carriage for the train staff with shower and laundry facilities

baggage carriage with 27,000 liters of water and filtration/pumping stations

Ukrzaliznytsia noted the Food Train’s construction and operation are fully financed by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

