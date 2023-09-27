Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine launches world’s first off-grid kitchen train (photos)

Food Train can operate autonomously for 5-7 days, and its equipment allows for the preparation of full meals.
byIryna Voichuk
27/09/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia
Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia and US billionaire Howard Buffett’s foundation have created Food Train, the first ever autonomous kitchen train capable of producing over 10,000 meals per day even without electricity, according to a Ukrzaliznytsia statement.

Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia

Food Train can operate autonomously for 5-7 days, and its equipment allows for the preparation of full meals like soups, porridges, salads, meat, and more. Special insulated containers installed inside the train enable easy transportation of ready-to-eat lunchboxes from the kitchen train to the final consumer.

Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia

The Food Train has already passed testing, and in the near future, the joint team of Ukrzaliznytsia and the foundation will start permanent shifts in the most difficult frontline regions of Ukraine, where warmth and food are critically important for life,” Ukrzaliznytsia Head Yevhen Lyashchenko said.

The train consists of six carriages behind the locomotive:

  • generator carriage (~400 kW + its own fuel station for autonomous operation)
  • refrigerated carriage with a freezer to store food
  • carriage with a cold kitchen for preliminary food processing
  • carriage with a hot kitchen for final meal preparation
  • carriage for the train staff with shower and laundry facilities
  • baggage carriage with 27,000 liters of water and filtration/pumping stations
Credit: Ukrzaliznytsia

Ukrzaliznytsia noted the Food Train’s construction and operation are fully financed by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

