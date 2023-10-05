Russo-Ukrainian war, day 588. Ukraine raids Crimea from sea, unveils “invisibility cloak”

Exclusives

As Russia butchers Ukrainians, UEFA rolls out the red carpet. With the graves of Ukrainian children targeted and murdered by Russian forces still fresh, UEFA has seen fit to allow the next generation of Russian football talent back onto the international sporting stage that banned them in protest just last year. Ukraine’s death highway: How Russian troops executed dozens of civilians near Kyiv. “Maxim jumped out, waving his arms and yelling, ‘There are kids here! Kids!’ This was all happening right in front of me. He fell down. Ksenia let out a raspy breath once, then again. Hordiy asked, ‘Why is mama wheezing?'” recounts witness Natalia Melnyk, detailing the moments of Russian war crimes.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive: signs of concern and optimism. Ukraine is creating the conditions for a decisive breakthrough on the ground and has the initiative at sea, but Russian air strikes are a reason for growing concern, as is the West’s resolve to support Ukraine.

Military

British Intel: Russia’s forces ‘highly likely’ shot down one of their own jets in Ukraine. According to a UK intelligence update, Russian air defense forces “highly likely” shot down one of their own multi-role combat jet near Tokmak in southwestern Ukraine.

New York Times: Russia employs battle-tested tactics to counter Ukraine’s push. Rather than staunchly defending the trench line against the Ukrainian offensive, Russian commanders employed the age-old military tactic known as “elastic defense.”

Ukrainian troops allegedly raided Crimea from sea once again. Ukrainian Military Intelligence released a video showing their landing operation at night from sea. They say they raided Crimea, attacked Russian troops there, and then successfully retreated.

Latvian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine. According to several soldiers who spoke to Latvian Television (LTV), a volunteer warrior from Latvia has reportedly died in Ukraine while performing combat tasks.

Official: Russian ships pushed back 185 km from Ukrainian coast. Russian warships are not sailing beyond Crimea’s cape Tarkhankut, spokesman of Ukraine’s southern military command said.

Frontline report: Ukrainians repel Russian counterattack and retain control of trenches near Novoprokopivka. On 3 October 2023, the most challenging fight took place in and around Novoprokopivka in the Tokmak direction of the southern frontline, where Russians tried to counterattack but were repelled.

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian engineers created an invisibility cloak to protect troops from Russian thermal imaging. The lightweight cloak blocks body heat emission, rendering troops invisible to thermal imaging devices. The new cloaking technology was developed by Brave1, a Ukrainian startup connecting innovators to the country’s defense needs.

Small drones, big impact: Ukraine boosts use of FPV drones on battlefield. In September 2023, the Ukrainian military used FPV drones at least three times more frequently than Russian troops.

BBC: NATO calls on allies to ramp up production of ammunition for Ukraine at a much higher tempo. Western military powers have to ramp up the production of ammunition at a much higher tempo as Ukraine fires thousands of shells every day and most now come from NATO, Adm Rob Bauer, NATO’s most senior military official, said during the Warsaw Security Forum.

Bloomberg: Germany to send more air defenses to protect Ukraine grain routes. Germany plans to provide Ukraine with another IRIS-T air defense system and over a dozen Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Bloomberg reported.

Officials: US to transfer weapons seized from Iran to Ukraine. The US intends to transfer thousands of confiscated Iranian weapons to Ukraine, according to US officials cited by CNN. This aims to address the Ukrainian military’s equipment shortages while awaiting support from other international allies.

Minister Kamyshin: Ukraine’s defense industry shifting from “give us” to “let’s do it together” model. Minister Kamyshin confirmed missile production is a top priority as Ukraine aims to rebuild defense industries and reduce reliance on arms supplies.

International

Poland to stop aid for Ukrainian refugees in 2024, official says. While the European Commission is proposing to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine, Warsaw plans to cancel assistance to Ukrainian refugees in 2024, Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller said in an interview with PAP.

Financial Times: EU estimates Ukraine entitled to over USD 195 billion after accession. Ukraine’s membership in the EU would entitle Kyiv to over $195 billion during seven years from the union’s common budget, according to internal estimates, the Financial Times reported

Politico: EU to start Ukraine membership talks by December. According to the officials, EU leaders are preparing to give Kyiv the green light by the end of the year to start formal membership talks.

Ukraine launches new train route from Lviv to Warsaw. The new route continues a previous trend of opening more train routes from Ukraine to EU countries, especially Poland. However, the different railroad width slows down the process.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian shelling kills one in Kherson Oblast. On 3 October, the Russian military conducted 100 attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokhudin reported. As a result of the attacks, one civilian was killed.

Political and legal developments

IMF reopens office in Kyiv as cooperation with Ukraine deepens. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it resumed operations at its permanent office in Kyiv, underscoring the financial institution’s expanding collaboration with Ukraine within the agreed $15.6 billion program over four years.

Ukraine completes investigation against ex-president Yanukovych and top officials for killing protesters during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity. Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has finished its probe of former top officials for organizing the violent dispersal of the 2014 Maidan protests, which killed over 100 demonstrators. Prosecutors have now filed indictments against ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and his security chiefs.

New developments

UN report says Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka not killed by HIMARS missiles, as Russia claimed. Based on interviews with more than 50 witnesses and video footage, the new report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has concluded that the explosions in Olenivka prison which killed at least 51 POWs were not caused by HIMARS rockets, launched by Ukrainian armed forces as Russia previously claimed.