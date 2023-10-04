Russian shelling kills one in Kherson Oblast

On 3 October, the Russian military conducted 100 attacks on Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokhudin reported. As a result of the attacks, one civilian was killed.

“Over the past day, the enemy carried out 100 shelling attacks, firing 699 projectiles from mortars, artillery, “Grad” rocket launchers, tanks, BMP-2, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy targeted the city of Kherson with 39 projectiles,” said Prokhudin.

According to the governor, Russian troops targeted residential and administrative buildings, educational institutions, a post office, churches, pharmacies, and the territory of an agricultural enterprise in Kherson Oblast. The occupiers also targeted the buildings of an educational facility in the Berislav district, a park, and a factory in the regional center.

Earlier, on the night between 1 and 2 October, the Russian army directed artillery fire toward residential areas of Kherson, igniting a fire in a private home where a woman and her two daughters resided.

The 13-year-old girl sustained moderate-severity injuries and was hospitalized. Her 12-year-old sister experienced an acute stress reaction triggered by the shelling, while their mother incurred shrapnel wounds.

