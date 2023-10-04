Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense (GUR), headed by Kyrylo Budanov, published the video on 4 October but didn’t specify when the operation occurred.

Ukrainian troops allegedly raided Crimea from sea once again



The video shows seven boats with small crews landing on the seacoast.

“Stugna” and “Bratstvo” units of the GUR conducted the landing operation and inflicted fire damage on the Russian occupiers, the official statement reads.

Also, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the GUR, clarified in the comment to Ukrainska Pravda that after completing the task and inflicting numerous losses on the enemy, the group of special forces withdrew. He said the Ukrainian group also had certain losses, but they are “incompatible” with Russian.

Previously, as was reported, a similar operation was conducted by HUR overnight into 24 August.