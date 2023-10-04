Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

British Intel: Russia’s forces ‘highly likely’ shot down one of their own jets in Ukraine

According to a UK intelligence update, Russian air defense forces “highly likely” shot down one of their own multi-role combat jet near Tokmak in southwestern Ukraine. 
byOlena Mukhina
04/10/2023
2 minute read
Russian Su-35 multi-purpose fighter jet, illustrative photo: Wikimedia Commons
Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast landed their own Su-35S FLANKER M fighter jet over Tokmak, said UK Intelligence in its new update. 

The city which is often called a door to Melitopol that will eventually lead to the de-occupation of Crimea is located approximately 20km behind the current front line.

“Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed-wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service,” the report said.

The Intelligence added that the location is relevant “because Tokmak is a heavily fortified town which often hosts Russian headquarters commanding one of the most intensely contested sectors of the front line.” 

“These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short- and medium-range air defense systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations,” the report revealed. 

The Su-35 is a Russian air superiority fighter, having a secondary air-to-ground capability. Russia widely uses this type of aircraft against Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Lately, the Su-35s are known for launching gliding bombs to hit Ukrainian settlements near the frontline.

Blue on blue: Russian anti-air troops down own Su-35 fighter jet, killing pilot

Earlier, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said Russia was setting up a newly fortified area to the north of Tokmak in case of a major breakthrough of Ukrainian troops on the southern front.

Russia builds new fortifications on southern front

