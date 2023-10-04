British Intel: Russia’s forces ‘highly likely’ shot down one of their own jets in Ukraine

Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia Oblast landed their own Su-35S FLANKER M fighter jet over Tokmak, said UK Intelligence in its new update.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 04 October 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/8Cdparo7Vf 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dXYSSibPcE — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 4, 2023

The city which is often called a door to Melitopol that will eventually lead to the de-occupation of Crimea is located approximately 20km behind the current front line.

“Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed-wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of a Su-35S, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service,” the report said.

The Intelligence added that the location is relevant “because Tokmak is a heavily fortified town which often hosts Russian headquarters commanding one of the most intensely contested sectors of the front line.”

“These headquarters would typically be protected with dedicated short- and medium-range air defense systems. These are almost certainly held at very high readiness, as Ukraine continues to conduct effective deep strikes against such locations,” the report revealed.

The Su-35 is a Russian air superiority fighter, having a secondary air-to-ground capability. Russia widely uses this type of aircraft against Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure. Lately, the Su-35s are known for launching gliding bombs to hit Ukrainian settlements near the frontline.

Earlier, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said Russia was setting up a newly fortified area to the north of Tokmak in case of a major breakthrough of Ukrainian troops on the southern front.

