One-third of facilities supplying fuel to Russian army damaged or destroyed – Ukraine’s Intelligence

Russian military fuel supplies face mounting pressure as strikes and sanctions impact one-third of processing facilities, Ukrainian officials say.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
representative of the Main Intelligence
Andriy Yusov, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry. Credit: InformArmy
About one-third of Russia’s fuel sector facilities that supply the occupying forces have been damaged or destroyed in special operations, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, said on 6 December.

“There are major problems with restoration because we’re talking about imported equipment, and considering the sanctions, there are significant issues with supplying this equipment,” said Andriy Yusov in an interview with Center for Countering Disinformation.

Yusov said that the targets were not civilian objects but oil refineries that fuel Russian military equipment, sell petroleum products, and finance aggression against Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces have conducted dozens of operations targeting Russian oil refineries and storage facilities that support the Russian military’s fuel supply chain. Since early 2024, Ukraine has targeted approximately 64 oil facilities, significantly impacting Russia’s refining capacity and military operations.

According to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, three Russian oil refineries have partially suspended operations due to incomplete repairs. Russian technicians were unable to complete repair work in October due to sanctions, reports indicate.

The intelligence official also pointed to restrictions on the import of fuel and lubricants to Russia as evidence that Russians are feeling the impact of both attacks and sanctions.

