Russia has destroyed over 220 libraries in Ukraine, says ombudsman

byOlena Mukhina
30/09/2023
A library in Chernihiv, Ukraine after Russian bombing. April, 2022 (Source: blacklampa)
A library in Chernihiv, Ukraine after Russian bombing in April, 2022 (Source: blacklampa)
Since February 2022, Russian troops have destroyed over 220 libraries in Ukraine and damaged 400 library facilities, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on All-Ukrainian Day of Libraries, according to UkrInform.

The Day was established by the Decree of the President of Ukraine and is celebrated annually on 30 September.

In addition, the aggressor country has destroyed nearly 200 million copies of the book fund of Ukraine in an effort to eliminate Ukraine’s national identity, Lubinets added.

“However, the occupiers will not succeed in destroying our identity. We will rebuild everything, restore the book funds, while Russia will be held accountable in courts for its crimes,” the ombudsman emphasized. 

Earlier, Ukraine had revealed that Russian forces had completely destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine and damaged more than 1,000 educational institutions.

Russia destroyed 180 schools in Ukraine, over 1,000 educational institutions damaged

