Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia builds new fortifications on southern front

A new defensive line near occupied Tokmak is designed to stop further advance of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
bySerge Havrylets
27/09/2023
1 minute read
Entrance to the city of Tokmak before the war
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russia has set up a newly fortified area to the north of the occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians continue to build fortifications in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in case of a major breakthrough of Ukrainian troops on the southern front.

“Feeling the constant onslaught of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army is creating new fortifications in the rear and around the temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Obast,” Ivan Fedorov said.

North of Tokmak, a new fortified area has appeared on both sides of the road leading to the recently liberated village of Robotyne, according to the Mayor of occupied Melitopol (in exile). Tokmak is a critical logistics hub and railroad junction used by the Russian army to supply its troops on the southern front.

Tokmak
Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Map by Deep State.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the Russians have started bringing concrete trucks to the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts to build new fortifications designed to stop further Ukrainian advance on the southern front.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts