Russia builds new fortifications on southern front

Russia has set up a newly fortified area to the north of the occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast (southeastern Ukraine), according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

The Russians continue to build fortifications in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast in case of a major breakthrough of Ukrainian troops on the southern front.

“Feeling the constant onslaught of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army is creating new fortifications in the rear and around the temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Obast,” Ivan Fedorov said.

North of Tokmak, a new fortified area has appeared on both sides of the road leading to the recently liberated village of Robotyne, according to the Mayor of occupied Melitopol (in exile). Tokmak is a critical logistics hub and railroad junction used by the Russian army to supply its troops on the southern front.

According to Ivan Fedorov, the Russians have started bringing concrete trucks to the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts to build new fortifications designed to stop further Ukrainian advance on the southern front.

