Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

British intel: Russia fortifies Zaporizhzhia’s Tokmak, fearing Ukrainian breaches

British intelligence reveals that Russian forces are boosting their defenses around Tokmak in southern Ukraine, possibly in response to Ukrainian tactical movements north of the city.
byYuri Zoria
17/09/2023
1 minute read
The city of Tokmak is located in the Melitopol axis of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Map: Deepstatemap
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian forces are boosting their defenses around Zaporizhzhia’s Tokmak about 20 kilometers behind the frontline, indicating Russia’s growing concern about Ukraine’s penetration of the first defense line north of the town, the British Defense Ministry reports in its September 17 intelligence update.

Tokmak is located about 20 km behind the lines as of 17 September 2023. Map: Deepstatemap

The ministry tweeted:

  • In recent days, Russian forces have likely reinforced their defences around the occupied town of Tokmak in southern Ukraine, which is approximately 16 km behind the current front line.
  • Russia is likely deploying additional checkpoints, ‘hedgehog’ anti-tank defences and digging new trenches in the area, which is held by its 58th Combined Arms Army.
  • Tokmak is preparing to become a lynchpin of Russian’s second main line of defences. Improvements to the town’s defences likely indicates Russia’s growing concern about Ukrainian tactical penetrations of the first main defensive line to the north.

Read also:

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts