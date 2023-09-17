British intel: Russia fortifies Zaporizhzhia’s Tokmak, fearing Ukrainian breaches

Russian forces are boosting their defenses around Zaporizhzhia’s Tokmak about 20 kilometers behind the frontline, indicating Russia’s growing concern about Ukraine’s penetration of the first defense line north of the town, the British Defense Ministry reports in its September 17 intelligence update.

The ministry tweeted:

In recent days, Russian forces have likely reinforced their defences around the occupied town of Tokmak in southern Ukraine, which is approximately 16 km behind the current front line.

Russia is likely deploying additional checkpoints, ‘hedgehog’ anti-tank defences and digging new trenches in the area, which is held by its 58th Combined Arms Army.

Tokmak is preparing to become a lynchpin of Russian’s second main line of defences. Improvements to the town’s defences likely indicates Russia’s growing concern about Ukrainian tactical penetrations of the first main defensive line to the north.

Read also: