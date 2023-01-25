Ukraine’s Director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense dismissed

Ukraine’s Director of the procurement department of the Ministry of Defense Bohdan Khmelnytskyi was also dismissed. He signed the contract on food procurement with mistakes that sparked outrage in Ukraine. An investigation against him is ongoing. As was earlier reported, the deputy defense minister responsible for procurement has also resigned.

Read more: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denies media accusations of inflated prices for food procurement for soldiers in 2023, claiming that details of the contract were misinterpreted. Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau will also check controversial military contracts while MPs from the defense committee propose to partially open registers on military procurement even during martial law to enable public control and transparency, despite the war.

Ukrainian MP Anastasia Radia, who earlier worked in the Anti-corruption center, said that overall she was satisfied with the meeting with the defense ministry and preliminary check of the contracts. However, the overall approach to procurement during the wartime should be changed, allowing transparency despite martial law.



Tags: Anti-corruption