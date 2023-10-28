Ukraine rolls out first domestic demining machine

Ukraine has deployed a domestically produced mine clearing machine in the Kharkiv Oblast after four months of prototype testing, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

The new clearance vehicle is “the first of our Kharkiv production,” Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel. He said the region now has nine total mine-clearing machines, but this is the first manufactured in Ukraine.

According to the governor’s office, the 16-ton machine has mechanics enabling quick repairs and replacement of any damaged parts even after hitting an anti-tank mine.

“The prototype underwent testing for four months. So this machine has been tested in combat conditions and has blown up more than 300 anti-personnel mines on itself,” Syniehubov said.

The vehicle operates remotely from 300 meters away to avoid injury from shrapnel and has four cameras aiding control, his office said. It can disarm 95% of all mines and will be deployed to one of the most contaminated areas after operator training.

Ukraine is also testing its own ST1 drone mine clearer, Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this week. He said the drone works four times faster than a human and sends real-time data to sappers.

