Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine rolls out first domestic demining machine

Kharkiv Oblast now has nine mine-clearing machines, but this is “the first of our Kharkiv production,” Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
byIryna Voichuk
28/10/2023
1 minute read
Credit: Oleh Syniehubov/TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine has deployed a domestically produced mine clearing machine in the Kharkiv Oblast after four months of prototype testing, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

The new clearance vehicle is “the first of our Kharkiv production,” Syniehubov wrote on his Telegram channel. He said the region now has nine total mine-clearing machines, but this is the first manufactured in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s demining efforts paves way for new capabilities in humanitarian clearance

According to the governor’s office, the 16-ton machine has mechanics enabling quick repairs and replacement of any damaged parts even after hitting an anti-tank mine.

“The prototype underwent testing for four months. So this machine has been tested in combat conditions and has blown up more than 300 anti-personnel mines on itself,” Syniehubov said.

The vehicle operates remotely from 300 meters away to avoid injury from shrapnel and has four cameras aiding control, his office said. It can disarm 95% of all mines and will be deployed to one of the most contaminated areas after operator training.

Credit: Oleh Syniehubov/TG channel

Ukraine is also testing its own ST1 drone mine clearer, Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said this week. He said the drone works four times faster than a human and sends real-time data to sappers.

Credit: Mykhailo Fedorov/TG channel

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts