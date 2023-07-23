Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

25 UNESCO-protected landmarks damaged overnight in Odesa

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
1 minute read
Count Pototskyi Palace (Palace of Scientists). Many halls are damaged. Photo by USI
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the night of July 23, Russian forces caused significant damage to the historical center of Odesa, a UNESCO-protected area, targeting and damaging 25 architectural landmarks, Odesa Oblast Administration reports.

The buildings impacted include architectural masterpieces from the 19th and 20th centuries, a tragic loss for the global heritage.

Preliminary reports indicate that the list of damaged buildings includes:

1. Chyzhevych’s House
2. Papudova’s House
3. Zabludovskyi’s House
4. Haharin’s House
5. Yanush’s House
6. Zhdanov’s House
7. Rassel del Turco’s House
8. Massa’s House
9. Manuk-Bey Mansion
10. Kovalevskyi’s House
11. Porro’s House
12. Mashevsky’s House and others.

“The Russians intentionally aimed their missiles at the historical center of Odesa under UNESCO protection! Everything that was painstakingly created by great architects is now being destroyed,” Odesa Administration relayed.

This horrifying event follows the night attack on July 23 when Russia launched a barrage of different types of missiles at the south-Ukrainian port city of Odesa. The attack destroyed vital port infrastructure, residential buildings, and the largest Orthodox Church in the city.

Russian night attack ruins largest Orthodox cathedral in Odesa
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts