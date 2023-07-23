25 UNESCO-protected landmarks damaged overnight in Odesa

On the night of July 23, Russian forces caused significant damage to the historical center of Odesa, a UNESCO-protected area, targeting and damaging 25 architectural landmarks, Odesa Oblast Administration reports.

The buildings impacted include architectural masterpieces from the 19th and 20th centuries, a tragic loss for the global heritage.

Preliminary reports indicate that the list of damaged buildings includes:

1. Chyzhevych’s House

2. Papudova’s House

3. Zabludovskyi’s House

4. Haharin’s House

5. Yanush’s House

6. Zhdanov’s House

7. Rassel del Turco’s House

8. Massa’s House

9. Manuk-Bey Mansion

10. Kovalevskyi’s House

11. Porro’s House

12. Mashevsky’s House and others.

One of the buildings damaged in Russia's night missile attack on Odesa is the Count Pototskyi Palace (Palace of Scientists). Many halls are damaged, and exhibits lost.

📷 USI pic.twitter.com/7RmjRZTvnb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 23, 2023

“The Russians intentionally aimed their missiles at the historical center of Odesa under UNESCO protection! Everything that was painstakingly created by great architects is now being destroyed,” Odesa Administration relayed.

This horrifying event follows the night attack on July 23 when Russia launched a barrage of different types of missiles at the south-Ukrainian port city of Odesa. The attack destroyed vital port infrastructure, residential buildings, and the largest Orthodox Church in the city.