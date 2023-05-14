Ukraine destroys 25 Russian drones, three cruise missiles during nighttime attack – Air Force Command

Fire at commercial warehouses in Ternopil after a Russian missile attack. The Ternopil Oblast Military Administration said that firefighters were extinguishing the fires "all night". Photo: Source.

Ukraine’s Air Force Command reports that on 14 May as of 7 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 25 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of various types and three cruise missiles.

According to the Command’s Facebook post, Russian forces attacked Ukraine from different directions with Iranian-made Shahed one-way attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, and X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft overnight into 14 May.

The Ukrainian air defenses destroyed the following Russian aerial weapons:

18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones;

1 Lantset attack UAV;

2 “Orlan-10 operational-tactical level UAVs;

4 other UAVs (their types are being clarified);

3 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles.

“In the course of 13 May and in the early hours of 14 May, the tactical aviation of the [Ukrainian] Air Force conducted up to fifty sorties to engage the enemy and provide fighter air cover,” the Command added.

All drones flying in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed, mo cruise missiles were spotted in the airspace of the capital, and there were no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russians attacked Ternopil Oblast twice. At about 23:00 on 13 May, Russian missiles hit warehouses belonging to commercial enterprises and a religious organization, injuring two civilians, according to the oblast authorities. Then at around 5:00, the Russians attacked Ternopil Oblast again with cruise missiles, damaging country houses, civilian commercial and business facilities, no one was killed or injured, according to the oblast administration.

Another missile attack targeted Kharkiv last night: an infrastructure facility was targeted, Mayor Terekhov said. There were no casualties or significant damage.

