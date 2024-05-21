Eng
Mariupol partisans set Russian warehouse on fire, advisor confirms

byOlena Mukhina
21/05/2024
2 minute read
Partisans in Mariupol
A warehouse of Russian invaders on fire in occupied Mariupol. Credit: Screenshot
In the occupied city of Mariupol, partisans set on fire a warehouse used by Russian forces to store their belongings, said Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the city’s mayor.

Russia destroyed and overran Mariupol, a port city on the Azov Sea coast in Donetsk Oblast, home to nearly 500,000 people, early in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Most Mariupolites did not have a chance to evacuate, and the exact number of civilian casualties, estimated in the tens of thousands, remains unknown to this day.

Even after two years of occupation, Mariupol residents continue waiting for Ukrainian liberation and help the Ukrainian military to eliminate collaborators and Russian soldiers.

According to Andriushchenko, the «Ї» group of the Mariupol resistance movement is responsible for the arson. He said the warehouse was located at the “Evrobud” enterprise, which assisted Russian invaders since the first day of the occupation.

The official noted that apart from the construction materials, the occupiers partially stored their belongings in this warehouse after the explosions at the former “Roshen” confectionery factory.

Earlier in May, ten Russian soldiers died in Mariupol due to “mysterious” Easter cakes, sausages, and lard presented to them.

“The taste was not just excellent but “lethally” delicious. Enjoy your meal!” said Atesh underground movement fighting on Ukraine’s side.

The Atesh movement was created in September 2022 after the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They claim to have developed a network of saboteurs inside the Russian military and have created a course instructing Russian soldiers how to wreck their own equipment. In February 2023, they claimed 4,000 Russian soldiers were learning in their online course.

