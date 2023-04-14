China pledges not to export weapons to Russia or Ukraine – AP

On 14 April, China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured that his country would not sell weapons to any party involved in the conflict in Ukraine, reiterated China’s willingness to help facilitate negotiations for a “peaceful resolution” to the conflict, and called for all parties to remain “objective and calm,” AP reports.

Responding to concerns from the US and others that China may provide military assistance to Russia, Qin also claimed that China would regulate the export of items with dual civilian and military use.

“Regarding the export of military items, China adopts a prudent and responsible attitude,” Qin said speaking at a news conference with his visiting German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, “China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations.”

While Germany has strongly backed Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s invasion, AP notes that Beijing blamed the US and NATO for provoking the conflict, refused to criticize Moscow’s actions, and criticized economic sanctions against President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: China, Weapons