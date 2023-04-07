Russians shelled a village in Kherson Oblast; 10-year-old girl is in critical condition

Early in the morning, Russians shelled the village of Stanislav in the Kherson Oblast of Ukraine with artillery, according to a report by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

Yermak stated that a shell hit a residential building, piercing through the roof and exploding inside. Three people were injured – a 30-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy. The injured were hospitalized in Kherson, with the boy and his mother in a moderate condition. The girl sustained serious injuries and is undergoing surgery, the report said.

The Russian armed forces have also shelled the city of Beryslav in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two paramedics, according to the press center of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Civil Administration.

At around 2:30 p.m., Russian military shelled the village of Borysyivka in Kharkiv district. As a result of this shelling, a 39-year-old civilian man was killed.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Kherson Oblast, Russian shelling, Ukraine's civilian casualties