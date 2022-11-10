Ukraine liberates key settlement of Snihurivka, two other villages in Kherson direction – media

The Ukrainian troops liberated three settlements on the Kherson front, including the key Russian defense node of Snihurivka, according to not yet officially confirmed media reports.

On 9 November, a video emerged on multiple Ukrainian social media accounts showing Ukrainian soldiers with local villagers, in which a Ukrainian soldier says they are in the settlement of Pravdyne, Kherson Oblast (the oblast’s west, about 29 kilometers from Kherson). The video doesn’t show any features that may help to independently confirm the location.

At about 20:00, Petro Poroshenko, the previous Ukrainian President, reported that the Ukrainian troops knocked out Russians from the village of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast (the northern part of the Russian-controlled territory on the Dnipro’s western bank, 42 km north of Kherson). The village was one of the key nodes of Russian defense in the northwestern part of Kherson Oblast:

“The Russian invaders were knocked out of Snigurivka. The Russian warship is heading to f*ck itself through the steppes of Kherson Oblast. This was confirmed to me today by military personnel who directly participated in operations in this direction. Just last morning did we return from the front line, because we were delivering equipment [to them]. And today they called us back with this news,” he wrote.

A photo circulating on social media shows the Ukrainian flag allegedly raised on a communication tower in Snihurivka:

A video published on 9 November shows a Ukrainian soldier next to the Ukrainian flag on a rooftop in Kalynivske, Kherson Oblast (12 km west of Snihurivka):

Ukrainian flag raised over the village of Kalynivske, Kherson Oblast on Nov 9 📹https://t.co/BYQFI1Emn3 pic.twitter.com/MpK6L9sgPx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 10, 2022

Also, several videos confirm that Ukrainian troops are now in control of the area south of the village of Dudchany, Kherson Oblast, lying in the northwest of Russian-controlled Kherson’s western-bank part. Dudchany itself was liberated in early October amid the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast.

The unofficial reports on the liberation of three settlements in Ukraine’s south emerged amid Russia’s official announcement of its ongoing retreat to the eastern bank of the Dnipro.

Tags: Dudchany, Kalynivske, Kherson Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, Pravdyne, Snihurivka