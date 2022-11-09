Russia announces troop withdrawal from Kherson Oblast

Sergey Surovikin, the new commander of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, announced that Russia is transferring Russian troops to the east bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson Oblast, the Kremlin-controlled RIA Novosti reported.

This means that Russia is withdrawing from Kherson, the only regional capital that it managed to occupy since its full-blown invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

“It is expedient to organize defense along the barrier line of the Dnipro River, along its left bank. The decision to on defending the left bank of the Dnipro did not come easily, but at the same time we will preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of the troop group,” Surovikin said. “The maneuver of the troops will be carried out in the near future, the units will occupy prepared defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro.”

Russia’s Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu agreed to the troop withdrawal, according to RIA Novosti.

Earlier in the day, Russia blew up multiple bridges in the occupied western-bank Kherson Oblast.

We reported earlier about satellite images revealing Russia’s creation of a tiered defense in the eastern-bank Kherson Oblast, which suggested an impending withdrawal.

